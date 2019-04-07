Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Stars to celebrate British stage at Olivier theatre awards
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 7, 2019 9:00 am EDT
LONDON — Actors and other theatre professionals are preparing for Britain’s annual Olivier Awards ceremony, where musicals “Come From Away” and “Company” lead the nominations with nine apiece.
“Come From Away,” about a Newfoundland town that sheltered stranded air travellers after the 9-11 attacks, is up for best new musical. A gender-switched West End production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” is nominated for best musical revival.
Epic gay-history drama “The Inheritance” has eight nominations, and a revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I” starring Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe has six.
Acting contenders include Ian McKellen for “King Lear,” Gillian Anderson for “All About Eve” and Sophie Okonedo for “Antony and Cleopatra.”
Sally Field, Kelsey Grammer, Tom Hiddleston and Wendell Pierce are among the stars expected at Sunday’s ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.