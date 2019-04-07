Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Russia puppet rumours, dubious donors plague German far right
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 7, 2019 8:22 am EDT
BERLIN — A series of potential scandals is plaguing the far-right Alternative for Germany party ahead of next month’s European Parliament elections.
The party has struggled to explain a number of murky donations to prominent party members in recent months. German authorities are investigating who the money came from.
In addition, German broadcaster ZDF reported Friday that Russian officials in 2017 described one of the party’s lawmakers, Markus Frohnmaier, as “absolutely under our control.” Frohnmaier denies the claim.
A poll published Sunday by German weekly Bild am Sonntag found the party’s support has fallen to 12% — its lowest value in year. The survey of 2,355 respondents between March 28 and April 3 asked about national elections, but recent polls for the May 23-26 European vote have reflected similar or lower support.