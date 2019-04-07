Loading articles...

Man killed in shooting outside Pickering Recreation Complex

Last Updated Apr 7, 2019 at 9:13 am EDT

A man has died after being shot outside the Pickering Recreation complex early on April 7, 2019. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

A man has died on route to the hospital after a shooting outside Pickering Recreation Complex.

Durham police were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. to find the victim lying outside the complex on Valley Farm Road.

He was transported in critical condition. Police could not confirm how many gunshot wounds the victim suffered. There are no details on the age of the victim.

They add no one else was at the recreation complex at the time of the shooting.

Homicide detectives are now investigating. There’s no word of any suspects at this time.

