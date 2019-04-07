Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nissan shareholders meet to decide ousting of ex-chair Ghosn
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 7, 2019 9:53 pm EDT
TOKYO — Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa has apologized to shareholders for the unfolding scandal at the Japanese automaker and asked for their approval to oust from the board former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been arrested on financial misconduct charges.
Saikawa and other Nissan Motor Co. executives bowed deeply at a Tokyo hotel Monday, where the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting was being held.
Shareholders are also voting to approve the appointment of Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard in Ghosn’s place.
French alliance partner Renault SA owns 43 per cent of Nissan.
Also on the ballot agenda is the removal of Greg Kelly, a board member who is charged with collaborating with Ghosn in the alleged misconduct.
Ghosn is being held at the Tokyo Detention Center.
