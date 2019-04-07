Metrolinx expanding GO train service for Brampton, Etobicoke and Markham

The Monday morning commute will feature some new ways to get into the city on the GO train.

Metrolinx is expanding GO train service on the Kitchener and Stouffville lines with the following additions:

For Kitchener commuters, a new trip will leave Bramalea GO station at 7:55 a.m. and make all stops to Union station, arriving at 8:33 a.m.

The current 8:33 a.m. trip from Malton Go station will now start at Bramalea at 8:27 a.m. and make all stops to Union, arriving at 9:05 a.m.

For Stouffville line commuters, five additional midday trips will be added, serving Centennial, Markham and Mount Joy GO stations.

In addition, Metrolinx says it is also expanding the size of some trains as of Monday.

The following trains will now be extended from 10 to 12 coaches:

7:36 a.m. train from Pickering GO to Union Station

6:55 a.m. train from Union Station to Pickering GO

8:28 a.m. train from Union Station to Mimico GO

The 8:33 a.m. train from Malton which will now begin at Bramalea will also be extended from six to 10 coaches.