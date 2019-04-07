Long-serving Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch dead at 72

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Michael Busch, the longest-serving Maryland House speaker in the state’s history, has died. He was 72.

Alexandra Hughes, the speaker’s chief of staff, said Busch died Sunday, surrounded by loved ones.

Busch, a progressive Democrat, had developed pneumonia after a follow-up procedure to a 2017 liver transplant. He also had heart bypass surgery in September, after experiencing shortness of breath.

Busch became speaker in 2003. He was known as a consensus builder and an approachable good listener, qualities that helped him manage the diverse 141-member House of Delegates for as long as he did.

Busch was first elected to the House in 1986. His district included the state capital of Annapolis.

Brian Witte, The Associated Press