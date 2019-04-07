Man and woman arrested after gunshots fired in Annex

A man and woman are facing multiple charges after a gun was fired in the Annex neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call for the sound of gunshots in the Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue area around 3:20 p.m.

Police say a man with a handgun climbed to the rooftop of a commercial building and allegedly shot three times in an unknown direction.

As police arrived on scene, the man tried to hide the gun in a trash can. Officers found a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol on scene.

No injuries were reported.

Steve Andrade, 41, of Toronto was arrested and is facing six charges including possession of a restricted firearm without a licence, possession of a loaded firearm and discharging a firearm recklessly.

Police say after further investigation a woman was also arrested for her involvement in relation to the firearm.

Dalma Becsei, 48, of Mississauga is charged with unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm at a place contrary to license and transfer of firearm without authority.

They were both scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.