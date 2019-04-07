Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man and woman arrested after gunshots fired in Annex
by News Staff
Posted Apr 7, 2019 1:36 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 7, 2019 at 1:46 pm EDT
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS
A man and woman are facing multiple charges after a gun was fired in the Annex neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call for the sound of gunshots in the Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue area around 3:20 p.m.
Police say a man with a handgun climbed to the rooftop of a commercial building and allegedly shot three times in an unknown direction.
As police arrived on scene, the man tried to hide the gun in a trash can. Officers found a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol on scene.
No injuries were reported.
Steve Andrade, 41, of Toronto was arrested and is facing six charges including possession of a restricted firearm without a licence, possession of a loaded firearm and discharging a firearm recklessly.
Police say after further investigation a woman was also arrested for her involvement in relation to the firearm.
Dalma Becsei, 48, of Mississauga is charged with unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm at a place contrary to license and transfer of firearm without authority.
They were both scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.