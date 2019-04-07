Loading articles...

Driver in critical condition after hitting tree in Etobicoke

A man is in life-threatening condition after colliding with a tree in his vehicle. CITYNEWS/Adrian Golombek

A driver is in life-threatening condition after colliding with a tree in his vehicle on Sunday morning.

Police were called around 11:15 p.m. to Burnhamthorpe Road and The West Mall to the single vehicle crash.

The man was originally taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, but his injuries are now considered life-threatening.

Road closures are in effect in the area as traffic services investigates what caused the crash.

