Dems follow all compass directions to make pitches to voters

Following all directions on the compass, the Democrats who want to make Donald Trump a one-term president are resuming their efforts to convince voters they have what it takes to lead the country.

That’s why Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator, and Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, are campaigning Sunday in Iowa.

John Hickenlooper, a former Colorado governor, is promoting his candidacy in South Carolina. Cory Booker, the New Jersey senator, has stops in New Hampshire.

Amy Klobuchar (KLOH’-buh-shar), the Minnesota senator, is making a pitch to voters in Las Vegas.

The Democratic field has more than a dozen hopefuls, and other politicians are considering jumping in.

Michael Bennet, the Colorado senator recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, is in New Hampshire as he decides on a White House run.

