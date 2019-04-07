Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Conceptual artist Charles Gaines wins Edward MacDowell Medal
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 7, 2019 10:03 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Conceptual artist Charles Gaines is this year’s winner of the Edward MacDowell Medal, an honour previously given to Robert Frost and Toni Morrison among others.
On Sunday, the MacDowell artist colony praised Gaines as a “renowned and celebrated” artist and as an educator who has helped “generations of students.” MacDowell Colony chairman Michael Chabon, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author, will present Gaines his medal at an August 11 ceremony in Peterborough, New Hampshire, the colony’s longtime home.
Gaines is a Charleston, South Carolina, native whose work has been exhibited everywhere from the Museum of Modern Art to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. He teaches at the CalArts School of Art.
Edward MacDowell and his wife, Marian MacDowell, founded the MacDowell Colony in 1907. The medal was established in 1960.