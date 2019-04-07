Coast guard finds 3 bodies of men on Rhodes island beaches

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s coast guard says it has found the bodies of fully clothed three men on two beaches on the island of Rhodes.

The first body was found Saturday afternoon on Afantou beach on the eastern side of the island. A second body was found Sunday morning on the same beach and a little later a third corpse was discovered on nearby Faliraki beach.

Both beaches are heavily visited by tourists in the summer season.

The coast guard says autopsies will be performed to determine the cause of death. The agency would not speculate on the men’s origins or how they ended up on the beaches, but it is likely they were migrants making the sea crossing from nearby Turkey.

