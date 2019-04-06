Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured after being struck in Scarborough

A Toronto police cruiser is shown in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Shawne McKeown

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Finch Avenue East and Tiffield Road just after 9 a.m. Saturday.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

The intersection is closed in all directions for the investigation.

