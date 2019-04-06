Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
UK's May concedes Brexit deal won't pass 'in near future'
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2019 5:32 pm EDT
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2018 file photo, British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, walks ahead of European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at EU headquarters in Brussels. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 that a no-deal exit of Britain becomes day after day more likely after the UK parliament again rejected alternatives to the government's unpopular European Union divorce deal. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File)
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May has acknowledged that the government’s strategies to get her Brexit deal approved in Parliament failed, saying there’s little prospect lawmakers will back it in “the near future.”
May urged opposition lawmakers Saturday to help find a compromise agreement instead.
She said voters “expect their politicians to work together when the national interest demands it.”
After the House of Commons rejected May’s European Union divorce deal three times, she invited the opposition Labour Party this week to discuss alternatives it would support. The talks ended with Labour accusing May’s Conservative government of not offering real change.
Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29. Brexit now is set for Friday. May has asked the remaining EU countries for another delay until June 30.