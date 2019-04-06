Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump searches for border fix, eyes personnel changes
by Jill Colvin And Colleen Long, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2019 12:55 am EDT
WASHINGTON — A frustrated President Donald Trump is grasping for ways to address an immigration system overwhelmed by an influx of migrants at the border.
Trump has thrown virtually every option his aides have been able to think up at the problem, to little avail. He’s deployed the military, signed an emergency declaration to fund a border wall, and threatened to complete seal the southern border of Mexico.
Now he’s considering personnel changes, with the encouragement of an influential aide.
The moves come as Trump has become increasingly exasperated at his inability to do more to halt the swelling number of migrants entering the country.
