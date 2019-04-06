Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Top lawyer latest to probe death of teen trapped in minivan
by Dan Sewell, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2019 11:20 am EDT
File-This May 17, 2018, file photo shows Ron Plush, father of Kyle, and his sister-in-law Jody, left, listening to comments from Mayor John Cranley during City Council's law and public safety committee on the response to the death of Seven Hills student Kyle Plush. A prominent civil rights attorney is the latest to seek answers into what happened a year ago when the Cincinnati teenager became trapped in his family's minivan near his school and died after making two heartrending appeals to 911 for rescue. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File)
CINCINNATI — A prominent civil rights attorney is the latest to seek answers into what happened a year ago when a Cincinnati teen became trapped in his family’s minivan near his school and died after making two heartrending 911 appeals.
Al Gerhardstein (GEHR’-hard-styn) has recently requested city and police records about the failed response April 10, 2018, to Kyle Plush’s calls . The 16-year-old student’s chest was being compressed after he was apparently pinned by a foldaway rear seat.
His death led to multiple probes, and to changes in the city’s 911 system, training and police procedures.
But the youth’s parents have expressed dissatisfaction .
Gerhardstein is a veteran of litigation with city and police who represented the lead plaintiff in the landmark U.S. case legalizing gay marriage.