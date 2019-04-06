Loading articles...

That's all she wrote: Legendary play-by-play man Bob Cole makes final call

Legendary broadcaster Bob Cole looks out over the ice prior to calling his last NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs in Montreal, Saturday, April 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Legendary play-by-play man Bob Cole had to work overtime in his final game for “Hockey Night in Canada” on Saturday.

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs needed overtime and a shootout to decide the match which marked the last ever broadcast for the 85-year-old, who admitted it was hard to get his head arouind the fact he’s hanging up his microphone after 50 years.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.