That's all she wrote: Legendary play-by-play man Bob Cole makes final call

Legendary play-by-play man Bob Cole had to work overtime in his final game for “Hockey Night in Canada” on Saturday.

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs needed overtime and a shootout to decide the match which marked the last ever broadcast for the 85-year-old, who admitted it was hard to get his head arouind the fact he’s hanging up his microphone after 50 years.

"Yes sir!"

Bob Cole with the call as Ryan Poehling scores the shootout-winner for the @CanadiensMTL.

“Mixed feelings, I guess,” the St. John’s, N.L. native recalled earlier in the week. “It’s starting to sink in. …It’s difficult.”

While there were tributes Saturday on TV and at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Cole said he prefered the focus remains on the ice.

“It’s going to end. Let it end,” he said. “The players are the game – not me.”

Cole, who moved to TV in 1973, saw his workload scaled back in recent years by Sportsnet and Rogers Media, which took over national television rights in 2013 – a deal that included a sub-licensing agreement to allow the CBC to continue airing HNIC.

He didn’t call any playoff games last spring for the first time in his career, and got 16 dates on the 2018-19 schedule.

“You have to feel the game – breathe it – the timing, the sounds you’re creating,” Cole said in the night’s taped opening. “When you get 20,000 (fans) roaring after a play, it’s perfect.”

“The great players are special people,” he added. “I’ve enjoyed that over the years. It’s a great privilege.”

Don Cherry praised Cole during his Coach’s Corner segment in the first intermission, which opened with archive footage of the pair.

“Foster (Hewitt) was good, Danny (Gallivan) was good,” Cherry said of Cole’s HNIC predecessors. “But the best of all, I think, and I’ve seen them all, is Bob Cole.”