Teacher's rally at Queen's Park over education cuts
by News Staff
Posted Apr 6, 2019 11:27 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 6, 2019 at 11:37 am EDT
Teachers, students and parents are gathering at Queen’s Park Saturday afternoon to protest against planned cuts to education.
It comes on the heels of a student walkout Thursday that saw tens of thousands of students walk out of their classrooms with some marching to MPP office’s.
The Ontario government most recently announced a series of proposed cuts that include shedding over 3,000 teaching jobs, increasing class sizes, and changes to autism support funding in the classroom.
Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation President Harvey Bischof tells 680NEWS they are ready for a fight.
“This government is trying to distract from their education policies by focusing on us instead of the policies themselves. Why don’t we focus on the fact that they are slashing teachers from the education system and slashing course options,” said Bischof.
The rally was organized by a number of different unions representing elementary and secondary school staff.
More than 3,400 teaching jobs are set to disappear province-wide, most of them high school teachers and all are set to come through attrition and retirement, according to government officials.
The move is expected to save the government $851-million.