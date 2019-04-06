Loading articles...

Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — There is one winning ticket for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max jackpot, and it was sold somewhere in Ontario.

There were also eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and two of them were claimed, with one winning ticket purchased  in Ontario and the other in Atlantic Canada.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on April 12 will be approximately $16 million.

The Canadian Press

