OHL to honour Roy Pejcinovski with draft selection

A 15-year-old up-and-coming hockey player who was tragically killed last March will be honoured during Saturday’s OHL priority selection draft.

Roy Pejcinovski was the star goalie for the Don Mills Flyers at the time of his death and wore number 74. He will be drafted with pick number 74 in the fourth round.

His mother and sister were also murdered in an alleged violent domestic attack.

Police have charged Cory Fenn, 29, with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his romantic partner Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, Roy, and daughter Venallia Pejcinovski, 13.

Pejcinovski’s 16-year-old sister was not home at the time of the alleged attack.

“Roy was a very special young man loved by his family, friends, and teammates,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch in a news release. “The sadness from this devastating loss was shared around the hockey community.”

“It’s only fitting that Roy be remembered among his peers with his name forever listed as a 2019 OHL Priority Selection pick,” Branch added.

Vas Pejcinovski and his surviving daughter started a memorial fund that aims to honour the lives of his former spouse and two children, although it was not clear where the money would go.

The OHL priority selection draft is expected to begin at 9 a.m.