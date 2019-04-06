Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New 'Goosewatcher' record comes with asterisk
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2019 11:08 am EDT
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The official arrival date of the first Canada goose this year in Fairbanks was 3:51 p.m. on March 30.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that is the earliest date for the arrival of the first goose, breaking the record of April 2, set in 2016 and 2010.
But the record comes with an asterisk. There is only circumstantial evidence the bird was a wild migrating goose and not a domesticated goose.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Mark Ross keeps records of the arrival of the first goose since he started at the department in 1996.
Ross’ observation is used to determine the winner of a local Goosewatcher contest.
North Pole resident Logan Llewellyn won the prize for guessing 3:50 p.m.
Ross saw the goose but didn’t get a photograph of the bird.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com
The Associated Press
