Mormons bracing for more changes at church conference
by Brady McCombs, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2019 12:32 am EDT
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, President Russell M. Nelson looks on following a news conference, in Salt Lake City. The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has generated buzz in his first year by becoming one of the most visible presidents in modern church history and implementing a number of changes. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
SALT LAKE CITY — Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are preparing for more changes as they gather in Utah for a twice-yearly conference to hear from the faith’s top leaders.
Church President Russell M. Nelson has implemented a host of changes in his first year at the helm, including the surprising repeal Thursday of policies that banned baptisms for children of gay parents and labeled people in same-sex marriages as sinners eligible for expulsion.
The two-day conference begins Saturday in Salt Lake City. It brings nearly 100,000 people to watch five sessions in person and millions more watch live broadcasts and livestreams.
The 94-year-old Nelson ascended to the presidency in January 2018 after nearly three decades in a governing body that helps the president lead the faith.