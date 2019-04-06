Mormons bracing for more changes at church conference

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are preparing for more changes as they gather in Utah for a twice-yearly conference to hear from the faith’s top leaders.

Church President Russell M. Nelson has implemented a host of changes in his first year at the helm, including the surprising repeal Thursday of policies that banned baptisms for children of gay parents and labeled people in same-sex marriages as sinners eligible for expulsion.

The two-day conference begins Saturday in Salt Lake City. It brings nearly 100,000 people to watch five sessions in person and millions more watch live broadcasts and livestreams.

The 94-year-old Nelson ascended to the presidency in January 2018 after nearly three decades in a governing body that helps the president lead the faith.

