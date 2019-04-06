Loading articles...

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake hits near southwest Alaska island

AIAKTALIK, Alaska — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit an area near an island in southwest Alaska.

The agency says the earthquake struck a spot 26 miles (42 kilometres) southwest of Aiaktalik island at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The earthquake had a depth of 13 miles (21 kilometres.)

The National Weather Service says there is no tsunami risk from the earthquake.

The Associated Press

