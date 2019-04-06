Maggots, mice fall into California prison dining hall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Maggots and mice have fallen onto inmates’ dining tables at a California state prison where holes in the roof also allow rain and bird droppings to seep through and streak the walls

California is spending a quarter-billion dollars to repair leaking roofs and clear dangerous mould as it tries to eat into more than $1 billion worth of overdue maintenance.

But an inmate lawsuit says it’s not moving fast enough.

Ten California prisons have had roofs replaced or are awaiting their turn.

But that leaves 18 more needing roof replacements and repairs.

Aside from spawning mould, corrections officials blame leaking roofs for shorting out electrical systems, including lights, fire alarm control panels and fire suppression systems.

A judge is deciding whether to close one prison’s dining hall.

Don Thompson, The Associated Press





