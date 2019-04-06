Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Iran's top leader urges Iraqi PM to remove US forces
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2019 1:23 pm EDT
In this photo released by official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani, right, speaks with media during a joint press briefing with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi after their meeting at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April, 6, 2019. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s top leader has warned visiting Iraqi prime minister about a lengthy presence of U.S. forces in Iran’s neighbouring Arab country.
The website of the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday quotes him as telling Adel Abdul-Mahdi that Iraq’s government should take measures to remove American forces quickly. He says the longer the U.S. forces are there, the more difficult it will be to remove them.
Some 5,200 troops are stationed in Iraq as part of a security agreement with the Iraqi government to advise, assist and support the country’s troops in the fight against the Islamic State.
Tehran sees the U.S. military presence at its doorstep in Iraq as a threat — one that could also undermine Iran’s influence over Baghdad.