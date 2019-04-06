Loading articles...

Iran says it seeks peace and stability in Yemen, entire regi

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says his country wants an end to the war in Yemen.

Speaking after a meeting with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Saturday, Rouhani said: “The war in Yemen should finish soon and the solution to the Yemeni crisis should be a political one. “

Tehran supports the Houthi rebels in Yemen who are fighting against a Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government..

