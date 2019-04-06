Loading articles...

Iran media reports battery explosion on sub kills 3

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media are reporting three staff in the country’s defence industries have been killed in an explosion in a submarine under construction in the country’s south.

A Saturday report by the Fardanews website said the three technicians were killed when batteries on the vessel exploded.

The explosion took place at a ship-building factory about 37 kilometres (23 miles) west of the southern port of Bandar Abbas that overlooks the Strait of Hormuz.

Since 1992, Iran has developed a homegrown defence industry that produces light and heavy weapons ranging from mortars and torpedoes to tanks and submarines.

The Associated Press

