Woman killed after pair of crashes on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

A woman has died after getting out of her vehicle and being struck following a crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough Friday night.

Provincial police were called to the westbound collector lanes approaching McCowan Road just before 11:30 last night.

It’s believed at least two vehicle collided in the collector lanes and the victim was struck by another vehicle after leaving the one she was in.

Const. Katie Johnston reminds people to stay in your vehicle after a crash until police or a tow truck have arrived at the scene.

The 401 collector lanes were closed for several hours for the cleanup and investigation, but have since reopened.