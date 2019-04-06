Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man in critical condition after being assaulted with golf club
by News Staff
Posted Apr 6, 2019 8:08 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 6, 2019 at 8:30 am EDT
A man is in life-threatening condition after reportedly being assaulted with a golf club in North York. CITYNEWS/Sean Cowan
A man is in life-threatening condition in hospital after being assaulted in North York.
Police say they were originally called to Yonge Street and Wedgwood Drive, just south of Steeles Avenue, to a man who fell off a bike around 11:45 p.m. Friday.
When paramedics arrived, they noticed the victim has actually been assaulted.
Officers say reports indicate the assault happened with a golf club. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
