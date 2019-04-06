Man in critical condition after being assaulted with golf club

A man is in life-threatening condition in hospital after being assaulted in North York.

Police say they were originally called to Yonge Street and Wedgwood Drive, just south of Steeles Avenue, to a man who fell off a bike around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

When paramedics arrived, they noticed the victim has actually been assaulted.

Officers say reports indicate the assault happened with a golf club. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.