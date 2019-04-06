Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
G7 ministers hope to seal commitments on global challenges
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2019 5:56 am EDT
Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, center, arrives on the second day of a G7 meeting at ministerial level in Dinard, Brittany, Saturday, April 6, 2019. The G7 meeting is focus on cybersecurity, the trafficking of drugs, arms and migrants in Africa's troubled Sahel region, and fighting gender inequality. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
DINARD, France — Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies are wrapping up a two-day meeting in the French seaside resort of Dinard where they hope to seal joint commitments on a range of global challenges and lay the groundwork for August’s G-7 summit in Biarritz.
Diplomats from G-7 countries — which includes the U.S., France, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy and the U.K. — want a joint statement by Saturday on the fight against trafficking drugs, arms and migrants in Africa’s troubled Sahel region, fighting cybercrime and stopping sexual violence against women in conflict zones, especially in Africa.
But U.S. officials said that points of discord will also be discussed. Washington seems to be at odds with Italy over its stance on Venezuela and China’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.