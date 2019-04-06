Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ex-Senate employee pleads guilty to theft of personal data
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2019 11:13 am EDT
WASHINGTON — A former congressional staffer has pleaded guilty to five federal offences that stem from illegally posting online the home addresses and telephone numbers of five Republican senators who backed Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.
The Justice Department says 27-year-old Jackson A. Cosko could face a prison term of at least 30 months and as much as 57 months.
Cosko was formerly employed in the office of Sen. Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat.
The statement says Cosko admitted he had been angry about his termination from the job in May 2018 and he broke into a Senate office on at least four occasions to carry out “an extensive computer fraud and data theft scheme.”
Cosko is scheduled to be sentenced in Washington on June 13.
The Associated Press
