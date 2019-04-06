China news agency: 'New progress' in US trade talks

WASHINGTON — China’s official news agency says U.S.-Chinese trade talks “achieved new progress” in Washington this week and remaining issues will be handled through “various effective means.”

The terse statement by Xinhua on Saturday did not say where or when further discussions will happen.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Friday that “significant work remains” and the two sides would be in continuous contact.

Xinhua said the three-day talks that ended Friday dealt with issues including technology transfer, intellectual property rights protection, non-tariff measures, agriculture and enforcement. Leading the delegations were U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

Beijing and Washington are working to end a standoff that has shaken financial markets and darkened the world economic outlook.

The Associated Press