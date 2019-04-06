1 dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash at Victoria Park and Finch

One woman has died and a least two others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash at Victoria Park and Finch Avenues.

Police were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. where they found major damage from the collision.

One person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

A woman died of her injuries on the scene. At least two others, one with serious injuries, were taken to hospital.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation and clean-up.