200 rarely seen works by Toulouse-Lautrec on show in Boston
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2019 12:40 pm EDT
BOSTON — A little bit of 19th-century Paris is coming to Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts.
“Toulouse-Lautrec and the Stars of Paris,” an artistic collaboration with the Boston Public Library, opens to the public on Sunday.
The exhibition of approximately 200 works draws on both institutions’ extensive holdings of rarely displayed graphic works by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.
Toulouse-Lautrec, whose career lasted just a decade, is famed for his bold colours and radical compositions featured in evocative posters, prints and paintings.
The MFA says the show, which runs through Aug. 4, “offers an incredible opportunity to experience the depth and quality of Boston’s holdings of works by the artist.”
