Woman sentenced for pushing commuter to her death in subway
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 4:09 pm EDT
NEW YORK — A New York City woman who pushed a commuter to her death in front of a subway train has been sentenced to 20 years to life behind bars.
Melanie Liverpool was sentenced Friday for shoving 49-year-old Connie Watton off a subway platform at the Times Square station in 2016.
Liverpool pleaded guilty to murder last month.
Defence attorney Aaron Wallenstein tells The Associated Press that Liverpool is remorseful but intends to appeal the sentence.
He called the case a “tragedy, no matter how you look at it.”
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. condemned the killing as an “unconscionable crime.”
