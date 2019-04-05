Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Warren to escalate call for Democrats to end 60-vote rule
by Elana Schor, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 8:03 am EDT
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during the We the People Membership Summit, featuring the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, at the Warner Theater, in Washington, Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
NEW YORK — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is escalating her call for Democrats to end the 60-vote requirement for many major bills to clear the Senate if her party wins the White House and Republicans try to block their agenda.
The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate is set to speak Friday at the National Action Network convention in New York. According to her prepared remarks, she will say that “the filibuster was used as a tool to block progress on racial justice.”
Warren will say that Democrats should “be bold and clear” if they take back the presidency, invoking Republican obstruction of former President Barack Obama’s agenda and adding that if Republicans place “small-minded partisanship ahead of solving the massive problems facing this country, then we should get rid of the filibuster.”