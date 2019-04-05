U of T building evacuated due to gas leak

A gas leak at the corner of Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue has forced the evacuation of a University of Toronto building.

Toronto Fire were called to the scene just after 8:30 a.m. Friday after a construction crew severed a two-inch gas line.

The Faculty of Education building and some condos in the area were evacuated as a precaution and fire crews have not found any gas migration into any building.

Endbridge Gas is on the scene and the gas line has been capped.

The roads have reopened and people have been allowed to return to their buildings.