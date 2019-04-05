Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Turkey's opposition worries as Istanbul votes go to recount
by Suzan Fraser And Ayse Wieting, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 8:34 am EDT
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a first public appearance after Sunday elections in Istanbul, Thursday, April 4, 2019, during a visit to an uncompleted museum dedicated to the July 15, 2015 coup attempt. Erdogan's ruling party is appealing the results of the local elections in Istanbul, where the opposition has a razor-thin lead. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)
ISTANBUL — The mood among opposition supporters in Turkey’s biggest city is one of jubilation but also worry — fear that their win in Istanbul’s mayoral race could be overturned in a recount taking place after the ruling party challenged the election results.
In an unexpected setback to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the opposition snatched away his ruling party’s quarter-century-old stronghold of Ankara, the capital, in Turkey’s local election last Sunday. The opposition also won a tight race in Istanbul, the country’s financial and cultural capital, where Erdogan himself rose to power as mayor in 1994.
The opposition made these gains despite an election that international observers say was not fair. Turkish media covered Erdogan’s constant campaign appearances on behalf of his party but did not give remotely similar coverage to opposition candidates.
