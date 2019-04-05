Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump's pick to head the World Bank wins election
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 12:53 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — David Malpass, the Treasury official nominated by President Donald Trump to head the 189-nation World Bank, has won election to the post.
The World Bank says Malpass was approved unanimously by the bank’s 25-member executive board on Friday. He will begin a five-year term next Tuesday succeeding Jim Yong Kim, who stepped down earlier this year, three years before his term was to end.
Malpass was serving in the Trump administration as Treasury’s under secretary of international affairs. He has been a longtime critics of the World Bank and its sister lending organization, the International Monetary Fund.
However in his Treasury post, Malpass helped win support last year for a $13 billion funding increase for the bank.
