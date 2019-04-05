Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump attorney says IRS cannot legally release tax returns
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 5:18 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — An attorney representing President Donald Trump says a request for the president’s tax returns “would set a dangerous precedent” if granted and argues that the IRS cannot legally divulge the information.
A House committee chairman has formally asked the IRS to provide six years of Trump’s personal tax returns and the returns for some of his businesses. Democrats are seeking information about Trump’s financial dealings and potential conflicts of interest.
But William Consovoy, Trump’s attorney, says the tax code zealously guards taxpayer privacy. He says that requests for tax returns “must have a legitimate legislative purpose.”
Consovoy says Friday in a letter that the request for Trump’s tax information is an effort by one political party to harass someone from the other party because of political differences.
The Associated Press
