Tiger Woods to design first golf course in Hawaii
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 12:07 am EDT
HONOLULU — Tiger Woods will attempt a new way to master the links in Hawaii when his company begins designing an Oahu golf course.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that Woods will design his first golf course in Hawaii as part of a $300 million development for the Makaha Valley Resort.
Resort officials say Woods and his TGR Design Company were chosen to develop one of two courses, while golf architect Gil Hanse will design the other.
Officials did not offer a timeline for opening the courses on property owned by Pacific Links International of Toronto.
Officials say the entire development will be on about 128 acres (52 hectares) flanked by the two golf courses to the north and south sides and include residential units and health, arts and community centres.
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
The Associated Press
