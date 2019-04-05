Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Talks to avert teacher's strike in Poland stalled
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 6:56 am EDT
WARSAW, Poland — Polish teachers may be going on strike next week after last-ditch talks with the government over their demands for higher pay appear to have stalled.
Just days before key school exams, teachers’ unions rejected Friday government proposals of drawn-out pay hikes and changes to the monthly salary system.
Deputy Prime Minister Beata Szydlo appealed to teachers to consider the end-of-primary school exams Wednesday through Friday, and middle school exams the following week.
The strike is due to start Monday.
Poland’s teachers have previously refrained from cancelling classes despite consistent calls for higher pay.
Their latest demand follows the ruling party’s promises of more spending on family benefits ahead of May elections to the European Parliament.
Teacher’s average net monthly earnings range between 1,800 zlotys to 3,000 zlotys ($470 to $780).
