Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
SNC-Lavalin selling stake in Highway 407 to OMERS for $3.25B
by The Canadian press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 8:19 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 5, 2019 at 8:40 am EDT
A man walks past the headquarters of SNC-Lavalin in Montreal on November 6, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
C-Lavalin Group Inc. has signed a deal to sell part of its stake in 407 International Inc. to the OMERS pension plan.
Under the agreement, which has certain conditions, SNC is selling a 10.01 per cent stake in the toll highway operator in a transaction worth up to $3.25 billion.
The agreement will see SNC-Lavalin retain a 6.76 per cent stake in the company, which operates a toll highway in southern Ontario.
OMERS will pay $3 billion to SNC on the closing of the deal and an additional $250 million over 10 years, conditional on certain financial targets related to the performance of the toll highway.
The OMERS agreement with SNC is subject to certain rights of 407’s other shareholders, including rights-of-first refusal.
The other owners of the toll highway include a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A., with a 43.23 per cent stake, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with a 40 per cent.
SNC says part of the net proceeds from the sale will be used to repay debt.
#Breaking SNC-Lavalin is selling a 10% stake in Highway 407 to OMERS for $3.25 billion. SNC will retain a 6.7% holding. Cintras, CPPIB and OMERS to be largest shareholders. The 407 was originally sold by the https://t.co/oGpAy50FAJ't in 1999 for $3 billion.
We sold this highway for 2 billion ….20 years ago and now a 10% stake is worth 3.25 billion. This is whats wrong with Canada!
@Lord Dennis: same with the LCBO now, they keeping selling of the assets is real estate now to pay down the Ontario debt, so in the future we have nothing, just like hydro one