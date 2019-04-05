Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Security on agenda of G-7 meetings in France
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 3:41 am EDT
PARIS — The world’s security challenges are at the top of the agenda of foreign and interior ministers of the Group of Seven countries who are gathering in France.
Interior ministers in Paris are focusing Friday on environmental crime, including reckless deforestation, waste trafficking and protection of lands and wildlife.
They will then detail joint commitments on fighting terrorism and human trafficking in a news conference.
Meanwhile, foreign ministers will kick off their two-day meeting in the Atlantic resort of Dinard. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen stayed at home because of domestic duties. Washington sent lower-ranking officials instead.
In addition to the U.S., the G-7 includes France, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy and the U.K.
The Associated Press
