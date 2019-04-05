Poverty activists target luxury outdoor dinner staged near former homeless camp

Poverty activists are targeting a pop-up luxury dining event located next to the site of a former homeless camp.

The Ontario Coalition Against Poverty dubbed Friday’s protest “Dinner With A View… Of The Rich.”

It’s set to take place alongside a pop-up known as “Dinner With a View,” in which a minimum $550 purchase allows a party of four to nosh in a clear heated dome under the Gardiner Expressway.

The three-course gourmet meal comes from former “Top Chef Canada” winner Rene Rodriguez.

Dinner organizers say their elaborate event takes place on property run by a charity, not by the City of Toronto which recently forced the removal of a nearby makeshift camp. The area is known as The Bentway, which offers year-round public events including a skate trail, markets and festivals.

The poverty group is promising a “view of the brazenness of the wealthy and the brutality of the city” with its own free three-course meal. They are encouraging participants to bring noisemakers as they demand adequate shelters and rent-geared-to-income housing.

In a statement acknowledging the planned protest, the dinner organizers added they were “no way involved with the decision-making process” to remove the encampments and they are sympathetic to those impacted by the City’s actions.

They also claim the event is happening two kilometres east of where the encampment was removed.

“Dinner With a View” runs until May 2. Another “Dinner With a View” event is slated for Montreal from April 16 to May 18.

With files from News Staff