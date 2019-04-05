Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pope's Good Friday meditation to focus on human trafficking
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 7:01 am EDT
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is dedicating this year’s Good Friday meditations to victims of human trafficking.
The Vatican said Friday that Francis had asked an Italian nun who rescues migrant women forced to work as prostitutes to compose the meditations. They will be read aloud at the torch-lit ritual re-enacting Christ’s crucifixion at Rome’s Colosseum on April 19, the Friday before Easter.
Sister Eugenia Bonetti is a well-known campaigner in the field of human trafficking.
Francis has frequently denounced migrant smugglers as “merchants of human flesh,” who exploit the most desperate in society for their own gain.
Earlier this week, the Vatican announced details of another Holy Week ritual, saying Francis would travel to a prison outside Rome to celebrate the Holy Thursday washing-of-the-feet with 12 inmates.
The Associated Press
