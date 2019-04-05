NewsAlert: Statistics Canada says economy lost 7,200 jobs in March

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the economy lost 7,200 jobs in March, while the unemployment rate remained stable at 5.8 per cent.

The loss followed the gain of 55,900 jobs in February and 66,800 in January.

Economists on average had expected a gain of 1,000 jobs in March and an unemployment rate of 5.8 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The Canadian Press




