NewsAlert: SNC-Lavalin selling stake in Highway 407 to OMERS for $3.25B

MONTREAL — SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has agreed to sell part of its stake in 407 International Inc. to the OMERS pension fund.

Under the deal, SNC is selling a 10.01 per cent stake in the toll highway operator for $3.25 billion.

The Montreal-based construction and engineering company will retain a 6.76 per cent stake in 407 International.

The agreement is subject to certain shareholders’ rights, including rights-of-first refusal.

More coming.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SNC)

The Canadian Press