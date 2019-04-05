Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lawmaker wants to hear more about Price nomination
by Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 4:06 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — An Alaska lawmaker says he’s weighing options for eliciting testimony from a top aide in former Gov. Bill Walker’s administration on Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick for Public Safety commissioner.
Rep. Zack Fields says he wants to hear more about Commissioner Amanda Price’s departure from the Walker administration.
Price was a Walker adviser who worked for a period with then-chief of staff Scott Kendall, who told Fields he would testify without a subpoena if Price waived confidentiality. She did not.
Fields says the option of a subpoena hasn’t been ruled out.
During a Thursday confirmation hearing, Price said Kendall didn’t need her permission to speak.
She was asked a wide range of questions, including if she left the administration willingly. She said no, adding the job wasn’t working out.
