K-9 pup renamed after original name tied to Nazi general
TAVARES, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s office has renamed its newest bloodhound after its original name was linked to a leading general in Nazi Germany.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office posted the dog’s photo on Twitter and Facebook early Friday. But the comments quickly changed from “cute” and “adorable” to questioning why the agency would name the dog Rommel. Erwin Rommel was a World War II German field marshal.
One person suggested it was offensive to give the dog a name associated with Nazis when there are “plenty of American heroes this fine animal could be named after.”
Hours later, the agency announced the dog has been renamed Scout, adding that the dog’s handler had named the pup after a childhood pet. The new post welcomed Scout to the agency.
The Associated Press
Or
{* loginWidget *}