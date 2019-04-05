Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
ICC judges allow case against Gadhafi's son to go ahead
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 2:47 pm EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — International Criminal Court judges say a case against the son of former Libyan dictator Moammar al-Gadhafi is admissible, rejecting a call by his lawyers to toss out the charges.
Seif al-Islam Gadhafi was charged in 2011 with murder and persecution allegedly committed during his father’s violent crackdown on protesters in 2011. He remains at large.
Gadhafi’s lawyers argued that he was convicted in a Tripoli court in 2015 of largely the same charges as in his ICC indictment and that he cannot be tried twice for the same allegations. He was released from custody in Libya in 2016 under an amnesty.
ICC judges ruled Friday that the Tripoli conviction could still be appealed and that granting amnesties for such serious crimes “is incompatible with internationally recognized human rights.”
The Associated Press
